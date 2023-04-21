Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $352.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $425.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

