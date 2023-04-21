Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 201.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

