Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

