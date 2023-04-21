Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

