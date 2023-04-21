Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $419.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.50 and a 200 day moving average of $415.39. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $445.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

