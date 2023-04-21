Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.80.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $157.59 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

