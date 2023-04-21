Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.61

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.61 and last traded at $151.56, with a volume of 140486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,862,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

