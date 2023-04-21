International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

