International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.90. 1,144,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 321,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,345.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 333,665 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 442.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 306,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

