International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 321,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 333,665 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 442.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 306,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

