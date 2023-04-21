International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

