Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $51.13 on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.