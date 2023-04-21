Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.54.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.