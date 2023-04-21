Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

ISRG opened at $297.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.62. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.