Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 240,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 53,759 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $37.08.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.