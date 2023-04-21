Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 240,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 53,759 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $37.08.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
