Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 14,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,734,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,617,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

