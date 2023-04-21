Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Trading Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.39. 6,752 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

