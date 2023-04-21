Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Holdings Raised by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

CLTL stock remained flat at $105.77 during trading hours on Friday. 44,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.