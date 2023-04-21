Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.80

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 10771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $159,000.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.