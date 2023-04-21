Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 21st (AAU, ACOR, AINC, AIRI, ALFNF, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AVGR)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW). Cormark issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

