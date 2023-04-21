Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 21st (AAU, ACOR, AINC, AIRI, ALFNF, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AVGR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW). Cormark issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.