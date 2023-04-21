Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,430 call options.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $58,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $58,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $156,395.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $749,608. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 173,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $171.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ WISH traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,813,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. ContextLogic has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $63.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.77 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 67.25%. Research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

