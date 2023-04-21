Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.