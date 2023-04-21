iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.46

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $54.46, with a volume of 118814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.