iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 7th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $413.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,750. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $439.09. The stock has a market cap of $310.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.35 and its 200 day moving average is $395.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

