iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is CX Institutional’s 7th Largest Position

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,583,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,351,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
IUSG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 153,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.