iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445,567 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $884,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IGV stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $300.35. 487,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.50. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

