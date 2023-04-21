iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $875.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

