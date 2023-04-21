iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

INDY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

