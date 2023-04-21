iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 262,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 317,656 shares.The stock last traded at $39.85 and had previously closed at $39.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 258,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $814,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $774,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.