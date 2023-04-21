iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 384.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,463,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MBB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,120. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.