iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,815 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $88,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 487,496 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

