iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 27,217 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 408% compared to the typical volume of 5,359 call options.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.03. 4,506,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

