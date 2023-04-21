iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EWJV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.