iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,079,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after acquiring an additional 301,473 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,309 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.