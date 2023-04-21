iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Trimmed by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.25. 484,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $445.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

