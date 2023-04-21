iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.33. 234,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.