iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.48 and last traded at C$31.54. 1,976,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,532,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.60.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.41.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.