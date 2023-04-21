iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1,098.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. 648,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,638. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

