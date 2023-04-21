Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 2,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Itaú Corpbanca Increases Dividend

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

