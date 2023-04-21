iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. 253,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,812. The firm has a market cap of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $117,000.

Several analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

