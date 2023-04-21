IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 2.4%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.07). Approximately 1,063,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,486,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.70 ($2.12).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,522.73, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,941.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.38.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

