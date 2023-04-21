IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 61,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

