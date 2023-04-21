J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.52. The stock had a trading volume of 234,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.