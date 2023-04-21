J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Argus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $177.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,437,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.