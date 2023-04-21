Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 464,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JSPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

