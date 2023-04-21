Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 15,448 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,337,651 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,383.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $20,533.68.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $162,233.82.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 197,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,175. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

