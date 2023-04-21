Jefferies Financial Group Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$1.70

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.57 to C$1.70 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

HEXO Price Performance

TSE HEXO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.60. 64,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.11. The company has a market cap of C$70.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

