Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.82

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

