JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 45,860 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,479. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $10,157,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

