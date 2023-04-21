Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.46

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.46 and last traded at $132.92, with a volume of 29739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.69. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

